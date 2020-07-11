Advertisement

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system, including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest, has served as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system, including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest, has served as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:36 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.

Early Friday, users of the apps reported crashes when they tried to open them up. Facebook attributed the problem, which was quickly fixed, to a bug in its software development kit, or SDK, a tool developers use to integrate their apps with Facebook.

The integration allows people to use their Facebook credentials to log in to apps for dating, music or anything else. Google, Apple and other companies also offer SDKs to developers.

It also allows the app developers to send data from their app to Facebook, which tracks and measures what people do on the apps. The data is useful both for the app developers and Facebook, which uses sophisticated systems to measure how people respond to ads, how they use its service and how much time they spend on it.

In March, the video calling service Zoom was sued in California for sharing user data with Facebook using its SDK, a practice it now says it has stopped.

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May. The company said in a statement Friday that a “code change triggered crashes for some iOS apps using the Facebook SDK.”

The crashes Friday happened even if users were not logged in to the apps using Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.

State

Governor closes Atwood Building after employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The governor’s administration said the employee was asymptomatic but was tested positive after informed that a contact had been identified as having the virus.

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

National

Press Secretary incorrectly states Paw Patrol is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany incorrectly states children's television show Paw Patrol was canceled.

Latest News

News

DHSS reports 59 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska and 7 nonresident cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
DHSS reports recovered cases are at 800, with 1,430 active cases. In addition, there are 111 total hospitalizations and to date, 19 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A North Carolina woman was attacked by a rabid fox while in her bed.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca