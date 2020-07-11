Advertisement

VIDEO: Pistons’ onetime home, the Palace of Auburn Hills, torn down

Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:12 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — One of Michigan's most beloved sports and entertainment venues was turned into rubble on Saturday with a series of controlled explosions.

The shell and roof of the Palace of Auburn Hills, which was home to three championship Detroit Pistons teams and three Detroit Shock teams and played host to some of the world's biggest musical acts during its nearly 30-year run, crumbled to the ground following a series explosive pops. The rest of the arena had already been removed.

The Palace, which opened in 1988, held more than 22,000 people for NBA games and up to 23,000 for concerts and other shows, according to nba.com.

After the Pistons relocated in 2017 to downtown Detroit, the arena about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of the city continued to host concerts and music events, the last in September 2017 by rocker Bob Seger.

It also became the second suburban Detroit arena that found little real use after its main sports tenant took its games back to the city.

The Detroit Lions played at the nearby Pontiac Silverdome from 1975-2001 before moving to Ford Field in Detroit. The Pistons also called the Silverdome home for a decade before The Palace opened.

The Silverdome was taken down with a partial implosion in 2017.

William Hall, a project manager for Schostak Brothers & Co., told the Oakland Press of Pontiac that the Palace site should be cleared of debris by the end of the year.

A new mixed-use development project is planned for the site.

“There have been some companies we’ve already talked to about possible development of the property,” Hall said. “I would say we’ve had conversations with at least half-a-dozen people. This property is very interesting and for a lot of businesses, its proximity is very attractive.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake

Updated: moments ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

News

Roadtrippin': Orca Island Cabins (Travel video)

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Eleven miles from Seward, Orca Island Cabins is the needed island getaway that some Alaskans may need.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

Latest News

National

Federal judge voids Georgia ‘heartbeat’ abortion restriction

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY
A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

Coronavirus

New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S.

News

COVID-19 numbers drop slightly; DHSS reports 60 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
DHSS reports 60 new COVID-19 cases for the state

Coronavirus

White House officials raise questions about Fauci

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Health and Human Services spokesperson clarifies that doesn't mean the White House is clashing with scientists.

Coronavirus

Press sec.: Trump, Fauci have good relationship

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
McEnany: The notion that there's opposition research and that there's Fauci versus the president couldn't be further from the truth.