Advertisement

Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.
An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.(Heritage Auctions via CNN)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.

A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo's NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions' previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and 1990s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction’s initial target of about $500,000. Other titles auctioned off included “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!” a 1987 video game based on the former former heavyweight boxing champion, that sold for $50,400.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake

Updated: moments ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

News

Roadtrippin': Orca Island Cabins (Travel video)

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Eleven miles from Seward, Orca Island Cabins is the needed island getaway that some Alaskans may need.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

Latest News

National

Federal judge voids Georgia ‘heartbeat’ abortion restriction

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY
A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

Coronavirus

New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S.

News

COVID-19 numbers drop slightly; DHSS reports 60 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
DHSS reports 60 new COVID-19 cases for the state

Coronavirus

White House officials raise questions about Fauci

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Health and Human Services spokesperson clarifies that doesn't mean the White House is clashing with scientists.

Coronavirus

Press sec.: Trump, Fauci have good relationship

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
McEnany: The notion that there's opposition research and that there's Fauci versus the president couldn't be further from the truth.