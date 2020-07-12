Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came after a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group, a day after the Big Ten opted to eliminate nonconference games for all fall sports. The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences are still weighing options for fall sports. The decision covers football, women’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Conference-only schedules will be announced no later than July 31.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei made eight saves, including a diving stop on a deflected shot in the 70th minute, and the Sounders and San Jose played to a 0-0 draw in the MLS is Back tournament. The West Coast squads seemed to wilt in the heat and humidity of Central Florida as the sides combined for 28 shots but could not beat either goalkeeper. Frei had the more highlight-worthy saves, the best coming off Jackson Yueill’s deflected shot. But San Jose goalkeeper Daniel Vega was his equal. Vega finished with six stops.