Associated Press Alaska Daybook for Monday, Jul. 13.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Alaska bureau is reachable at 907-272-7549. Send daybook items to Alaska@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Alaska and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Monday, Jul. 13 5:00 PM Kenai Peninsula Borough holds Cooper Landing Open House to assist KPB CARES Act Relief Fund grant applicants

Location: Sunrise Inn, 21849 Sterling Hwy, Cooper Landing, AK

Weblinks: http://www.kpb.us/

Contacts: Brenda Ahlberg, Kenai Peninsula Borough, bahlberg@kpb.us, 1 907 714 2153

--------------------

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 15 5:00 PM Kenai Peninsula Borough holds Hope Open House to assist KPB CARES Act Relief Fund grant applicants

Location: Hope Community Center 1902 Social Hall, 18397 B St., Hope, AK

Weblinks: http://www.kpb.us/

Contacts: Brenda Ahlberg, Kenai Peninsula Borough, bahlberg@kpb.us, 1 907 714 2153

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 - Saturday, Jul. 18 CANCELED: Annual World Eskimo-Indian Olympic Games - CANCELED: Annual World Eskimo-Indian Olympic Games - four-day series of traditional Alaska Native athletic competitions, drawing Native athletes and dancers from around the state, the U.S., Canada, and Greenland. Competitive games include high-kick, knuckle hop, ear pull, two-foot high kick, and Eskimo stick pull * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Big Dipper Ice Arena, 1920 Lathrop St, Fairbanks, AK

Weblinks: http://explorefairbanks.com, https://twitter.com/explorfairbanks

Contacts: Jerry Evans, Explore Fairbanks PR, jevans@explorefairbanks.com , 1 907 459 3779