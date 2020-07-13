Alaska State Troopers investigating a deadly boating crash near Bethel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say two boats collided on the Kuskokwim River, taking the life of a man and hurting three others including a child.

AST says when the person who reported the crash stopped to help, they found Bethel resident David Berlin dead. Troopers say a child that had life-threatening injuries was also found. The injuries of the other two adults were non-life-threatening AST says.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

