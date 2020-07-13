Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers drop slightly; DHSS reports 60 new cases

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 60 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,539. Currently, there are 902 active cases and 620 recovered cases.

Anchorage Municipality (34)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (3)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (11)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (5)

Bethel Census Area (2)

Kodiak Island Borough (1)

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (2)

Northwest Arctic Borough (1)

North Slope Borough (1)

There are 87 total hospitalizations. In total, there are 295 nonresident cases. No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

