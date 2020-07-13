Latest Alaska news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. AKDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW CASES

Alaska sets another daily record with 116 new virus cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — There were 116 new COVID-19 cases reported across Alaska Sunday, the highest daily increase so far in the state. The Anchorage Daily News reports there was one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported in Alaska. The state Department of Health and Social Services says 93 of the new cases involved Alaska residents and 23 involved non-residents. The new cases reported Sunday break a previous record set the day before, when the state reported 77 cases. Alaska has reported 1,774 cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 847 active cases. The state has 86 people hospitalized and 17 deaths related to COVID-19.

AP-US-CAMPAIGN-EVENT-CARIBOU-HEART

Alaska protesters interrupt campaign event with animal heart

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Protesters in Alaska carrying a banner and a caribou heart interrupted a campaign event for a U.S. senator seeking reelection. The Anchorage Daily News reported the small group of protesters were restrained and escorted out by staff and attendees at Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan’s campaign launch event in a hangar near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Saturday. A video posted online showed Sullivan's campaign manager restraining a protester, who dropped the heart. At least two other protesters attempted to rush the stage carrying a banner that read Heartless Sullivan in protest of his record on Alaska Native issues.

ALASKA-STATE FLAG BIRTHPLACE

City mulls razing site where 1st Alaska flag flew

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The fate of one of Alaska’s most historic yet neglected structures could be decided Monday. City officials in Seward will decide whether to demolish the Jesse Lee Home, a former Methodist boarding school where the Alaska territorial flag was first flown almost a century ago and where its Alaska Native designer, Benny Benson, lived. The Seward City Council will hold a public hearing and then decide the fate of the structure. At least one group plans to try to save the building. If successful, the Alaska Association for Historic Preservation will bring together those with historic preservation expertise to formulate a plan.

AP-US-CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-SPENDING-TRIBES

Tribes struggle to meet deadline to spend virus relief aid

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes across the country are wrestling with competing needs, restrictive laws and inadequate staffing as they try to meet a tight federal deadline on spending billions of dollars in virus relief funds. Congress set aside $8 billion for tribes that must be spent by the end of the year and meet strict federal guidelines. Otherwise, the tribes risk having to send it back. Officials on the vast Navajo Nation have received $714 million in aid but approved just $60 million for health care, protective equipment and front-line workers against the virus. Rifts between the tribal government's legislative and executive branches have delayed putting more of the money to use.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALASKA-LAWSUIT

Alaska judge declines to block virus aid to businesses

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has denied a request by a Juneau man to block distribution of federal coronavirus relief aid under a reinterpretation of program rules by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration. Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg ruled Eric Forrer had not shown a “clear probability of success” on the merits in his underlying case. Even if Forrer had, Pallenberg wrote he would not have blocked disbursement of funds, citing the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Forrer took issue with plans by the state to expand the rules for a small business aid program beyond those proposed by the Dunleavy administration and ratified by lawmakers.

UNIVERSITY-INTERIM PRESIDENT

Board of Regents name 5 finalists for interim president

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Five finalists, all with current or former ties to the University of Alaska, have been named finalists for the role of interim president. The university system Board of Regents announced the finalists Friday. They are Michelle Rizk, Dana Thomas, Cathy Sandeen, Dan White and Pat Pitney. Rizk has been acting president since late month month, following the resignation of Jim Johnsen. The university system says the regents plan to interview the candidates and make a final decision Tuesday. The interim president would lead the system while the board conducts a search for a permanent president.