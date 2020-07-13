New tools for tracking natural wonders in Fairbanks

Two new tools – an Aurora Tracker and a Midnight Sun Tracker – were unveiled Wednesday afternoon, by

.

According to Explore Fairbanks, the Aurora Tracker will provide users real-time information and three-day forecasts of the Aurora Borealis. Additionally, data is correlated to six different locations, including: Fairbanks, Chena State Recreation, Cleary Summit, Coldfoot, Murphy Dome and North Pole. Aurora forecast data is sourced from the

at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

And the Midnight Sun Tracker will calculate daylight hours for three different locations, including: Fairbanks, Coldfoot and Utqiaġvik. This feature was created to help users anticipate how many hours of daylight to expect, when planning a visit.

"This mechanism is a one-of-a-kind digital invention especially created for aurora chasers in the Fairbanks region," said Explore Fairbanks President and CEO Deb Hickok. "This real-time calculator helps to correlate the big three factors – location, weather conditions and aurora forecast – in northern lights viewing."

To access the free Aurora and Midnight Sun Tracker, follow this

.

The aurora season is set between Aug. 21 through April 21. While the midnight sun season is set between April 22 through Aug. 20.

During the aurora season, Explore Fairbanks claims there is a 90 percent chance of viewing the northern lights if three consecutive nights are spent “actively searching the night sky.”