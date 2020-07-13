We see some sun with temps approaching the 70s

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Partly to sunny in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 68 degrees.

Storms continue to push air flow into Southecentral from the southwest and keeping storm chances alive for the Anchorage Bowl, Mat-Su Valleys and Susitna Valley’s as storm energy moves towards the northeast. Don’t rule out thunderstorm chances through Tuesday as we have seen a number of lightning strikes on satellite derived lightning detection since Saturday. Tuesday might have the best chance for thunderstorms (Susitna and Copper River Valley) as daytime heating from the sun further destabilizes our atmosphere. We will pay close attention to our winds as Gale Force Winds (39-54 mph) are expected in the northern Gulf of Alaska from Monday morning through Tuesday morning as low pressure storms move into the area. Higher elevation winds could mix down to the ground and strengthen our surface winds.For the extended period, Thursday through Sunday, we have a ridge of high pressure over the eastern Bering Sea and Southwest Alaska that continues to move further to the east and into Southcentral through the middle of the week. The high moving in looks to be a favorable pattern for stratus clouds to move into Southwest Alaska under the high pressure, keeping the area relatively dry through mid week, aside from afternoon showers over higher terrain. Then by the middle of the week, rain chances look to increase across the region as storms move southward towards Southcentral from northern interior Alaska.Monday looks to be partly sunny with light winds while we warm up to 68 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast from 15-30 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations. Partly cloudy for Monday night but becoming mostly cloudy later in the evening. Those 30 mph winds along T.A. should lessen to around 10 mph after Midight. Mostly sunny for Tuesday with a high of 71 degrees and light winds. Partly cloudy Tuesday night bcoming mostly cloudy with light winds and a low of 52 degrees. Looking ahead, we will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 72 degrees and light winds.

