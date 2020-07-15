Advertisement

Growing AK: Composting

Despite Alaska's cold temperatures, Alaskans can still compost but there are a few hints to make it a success. Ellen Vande Visse with GoodEarthGardenSchool.com says she makes great compost and composts all year long.
Despite Alaska's cold temperatures, Alaskans can still compost but there are a few hints to make it a success. Ellen Vande Visse with GoodEarthGardenSchool.com says she makes great compost and composts all year long.(Anyone)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:16 AM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite Alaska’s cold temperatures, Alaskans can still compost but there are a few hints to make it a success. Ellen Vande Visse with GoodEarthGardenSchool.com says she makes great compost and composts all year long.

She offered several tips to make your compost work.

“One is what we call the greens and browns,” says Vande Visse. “Green material is like fresh grass clippings, fresh food waste. It’s called green because it’s high in nitrogen. That’ll break down but it sure stinks. It’s high in nitrogen so it decomposes quickly so if you mix that with leaves, flower stalks, hay straw which is high in carbon called the browns, get that ratio right and it really heats up and decomposes faster.” The correct ratio is about two scoops of “brown” to every one scoop of “green.”

Vande Visse saves the leaves that fall from her trees each fall.

“Over the winter, I’m still bringing food waste out here, and I have several neighbors that contribute, so I keep this handy.” She shows us a plastic bin. “This is just a trash barrel designated to have leaves in it so every time I make deposit of slucky food waste, I can cover that will some leaves and it gets layered and mixed a bit so it’s not such a mess in the spring with my browns and greens.”

Vande Visse’s second tip is, just like your garden, you need to water your compost.

“Most people’s compost piles are too dry,” she says. “Just can’t water the top or just heap up stuff and hope, you really have to give it a good watering because microbes like it as moist as the garden soil you’re trying to grow plants in, so moisten it up.

“Bacteria, fungi, protozoans, nematodes, this is really what you’re adding when you add compost and all of those benefit the plants by taking minerals and changing them into forms the plants can use and then up the roots they go. It’s those microbes in here that really benefit your plants,” says Vande Visse.

And if you live in areas that bears frequent, Vande Visse says you can still compost but you should probably have a worm bin inside.

“This is the worm castings,” she says showing us some recently harvested compost. “This is quite wet. There’s still some red wrigglers that are still working through it, composting worms who just love garbage and manure. There’s still some egg shells that haven’t broken down but they’re slowly breaking down, bringing calcium to the soil of course.”

Vande Visse says worms like conditions that are above 55 degrees and below 80 degrees.

“A worm bin can be made out of a tote, or you can buy different styles of worm bins. They’re easy to take care of. I just feed mine once a week from the freezer,” says Vande Visse.

Click more information about Good Earth Gardens.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD-Recording

VIDEO: Anchorage restaurants push back against emergency order

Updated: 2 hours ago
Channel 2 NewsHour

News

Disney is working to defeat the Huns!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Disney is getting down to business to defeat the Huns!

News

Municipality takes legal action as more Anchorage restaurants push back against emergency order

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis and Patrick Enslow
On Thursday, two more local restaurants opened their dining rooms, operating in violation of municipal mandates.

News

‘I used all my time off’: some parents in tough positions as fall semester approaches

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Some people won't be able to hire a babysitter or take time off of work in the fall.

News

Golden Wheel Amusements to host Hometown Jamboree at Palmer Fairgrounds

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
With many large summer events canceled, it’s been a tough season for Golden Wheel Amusements.

Latest News

News

Alaska fishermen face ‘perfect storm’ of problems during COVID but state grants could help

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaska’s commercial fishermen are facing poor salmon returns, low fish prices and challenges connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, but state grants could help ease the financial pain.

News

In light of rising COVID-19 cases, chief justice suspends jury trials through November

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska Chief Justice Joel Bolger has issued a special order suspending all in-person criminal and civil jury trials until Nov. 2.

News

Alaska produced more July oil than it had since 2013

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The Alaska North Slope region produced more oil in July than it had since 2013.

Economy

Some Anchorage restaurants see increase in business during second shutdown

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Anchorage restaurants Altura Bistro and Bread and Brew Alaska say they're following the rules and customers are showing them support.

News

Fish and Game kills 4 bears in relation to deadly bear mauling in Hope

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The department has now killed one female brown bear and three female black bears near the location of the mauling.

News

DHSS reports 40 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Currently, there are 1,220 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 2,978 active cases.