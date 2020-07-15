Advertisement

Teachers react to ASD school start plan

ASD student working
ASD student working (KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:48 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last Thursday, the Anchorage School District released its proposed plan for resuming in-person classes. While COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Anchorage, some teachers are worried that starting face-to-face classes on Aug. 20 may be premature.

The plan released by ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop calls for starting the school year with two days of in-person classes and moving to a five-day a week in-person plan by September. Parents also have the option to select their mode of education either through “ASD in School” or “ASD at Home.”

ASD at Home would be a full-time online program whereas ASD in School would have a blended course delivery.

“We do understand starting school in a different way is problematic in different areas and our plan is nimble to address those prior to having all students in school,” Bishop said at the announcement of plan.

Sandra Lambert, a first grade teacher at Birchwood ABC Elementary, said everybody wants to go back to school but since she has an autoimmune disease, she’s concerned about her safety.

[RELATED: Anchorage parents react to ASD's reopening plan]

“I feel like going back into the classroom is really going to put my health at risk, and I never even imagined having a job where I felt like I was going to have to put my health at risk,” Lambert said.

Lambert, like many other teachers within the district, has been using her summer to prepare for giving online instruction. She spent most of June learning best practices for online learning and she hopes she can teach online to decrease risks to her health.

Corey Aist, president of the Anchorage Educational Association, said he’s received over 250 emails since Friday from teachers who are concerned about keeping students and staff safe during the school year.

[RELATED: How Anchorage students feel about ASD’s plan for the fall]

“I think the trend of COVID spread in our community should dictate what happens to the opening of face-to-face learning. The spread of COVID-19 is increasing in all our communities,” Aist said.

As the head of the association, Aist gave feedback to the district about the fall semester. He said everyone wants to see student success but safety in schools has always come first.

“Look at how much money we have spent on security on prevention of different threats to our schools… and now we have a pandemic and it’s something we can’t see,” Aist said.

Romig Middle School teacher, Ben Walker, said it’s nice to have a plan from ASD, but he hopes that plan will be flexible and responsive to COVID case counts.

“We want to go back to school safely, and we want more than anything, for schools not to be this hotbed of infection that comes back to the community who’s trying to contain it,” Walker said.

A document detailing the ASD school start plan list “rigorous health and safety protocols” as one of the top priorities of the plan. The plan also says there should be a flexible process to move between risk levels.

The Alaska Smart Start plan has identified three levels of risk (low, medium and high) that come with corresponding changes to the level of in-person interaction. The start of school will fall under the medium-high risk model but will ASD plans to move into a medium-low risk instruction model by September.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

Back To School: ASD installing plexiglass dividers to help mitigate Covid-19 spread

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
In preparation for an eventual return of students to the classroom the Anchorage School District is installing plexiglass dividers in all of their front offices. The idea being that this will help keep students, teachers and staff safer and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su Borough School District holds an informational meeting at Houston High School

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Mat-Su Borough School District held its final COVID informational meeting on Tuesday at the Houston High School football field. During the meeting, the district explained its plan for returning to school in-person and online for grades 1-12 on Aug. 19, with kindergarten starting the following week.

Back 2 School

APU will start fall semester online

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska Pacific University has moved to offer most classes online instead of in-person as previously planned, the university said Tuesday.

Back 2 School

ASD working to meet needs of special education students through online learning

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
ASD said case managers will be working with parents to make sure individual needs will be met.

Back 2 School

Working parents prepare for shift from public school to homeschool

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
As the new school year approaches, many parents are getting ready to take on the role of teacher for the very first time.

Latest News

Back 2 School

Mat-Su School District to Require Masks for Teachers, Students

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
The Mat-Su Borough School District will require students in grades 3 - 12, and staff, to wear masks throughout the school day, spokesperson Jillian Morrissey confirmed during a phone call early Tuesday.

Back 2 School

UPDATE: Mat-Su schools to require masks this year for grades 3-12

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:12 PM AKDT
|
By Hank Davis
With just 23 days left until the Aug. 19 start of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District’s 2020 school year, a full plan for resuming classes this fall has not been publicly released.

Back 2 School

Anchorage homeschooling programs seeing a surge of interest

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:59 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The number of Anchorage parents looking into homeschooling their children has gone up dramatically as the district plans to start the year online.

News

Parents share mixed views on ASD’s decision to start school online

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:59 AM AKDT
|
By Samie Solina
Parents share their reaction to ASD's decision to start online.

Back 2 School

For ASD parents and staff, mixed emotions over move to online start

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:13 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
ASD's superintendent announced Friday that school will start in a fully online format this year. Parents and staff are expressing mixed feelings about the decision.

Back 2 School

ASD says it will begin school in the high-risk model

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:04 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
What this means is “the school year will begin with five days of eLearning per week, with no at-school student attendance.”