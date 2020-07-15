Advertisement

UAA survey sheds light on behavior relating to coronavirus

(KALB)
By Samie Solina
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:46 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Surveys that were taken by researchers at the University of Alaska Anchorage are tracking the behavior of residents to learn more about the spread of coronavirus.

A collaboration between UAA’s College of Health Division of Population Health Services, the College of Arts and Sciences and the Institute of Social and Economic Research found that residents have been seeing more of those outside of their household and have been increasing their mobility.

A survey of Anchorage residents taken between May 6-10 revealed that 83 percent of people did not have physical contact with anyone outside of their household. A panel survey of residents taken between June 2-4 revealed that 64 percent of people did not have physical contact with people outside of their household.

The same surveys revealed that 36 percent of respondents stayed at least six feet away from those outside of their household back in May. That statistic went down to 13 percent in early June.

“Ever since we started this survey, most of the folks in Anchorage are reporting that they’re wearing masks when they go out,” said Dr. Gabriel Garcia, a professor of public health at UAA. “So that’s good news. That hasn’t significantly changed. What has significantly changed is that more of us are going outside. More of us are not necessarily physically distancing ourselves. And so I think the moral of the story here is that when we’re going outside, especially when we’re interacting with people outside of our household, it’s important to keep wearing masks.”

Another report that assessed cellphone data from anonymous users revealed that mobility has gone up, which has a connection to the spike in cases.

”People are mixing less now in those countries that have had good success in controlling the epidemic,” said Dr. Tom Henessy, an infectious disease epidemiologist with UAA. “In the United States, mixing social mixing has gone back pretty much to baseline. And I think that correlates very closely with the increase in the transmission that we’re seeing all across the Sun Belt and the increase that we’ve seen in Alaska. People are going back and carrying on with normal social activities.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indigenous communities in Alaska harder hit by coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska state health data indicate Pacific Islanders and Alaska Natives are more likely to contract the coronavirus and be hospitalized with the illness.

News

New unemployment payments to begin in Alaska within 2 months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say additional unemployment benefits approved by the federal government are expected to reach Alaska residents in six to eight weeks.

News

Alaska SeaLife Center will not be closing permanently

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward announced that it will not be permanently closing its doors.

Technology

A surprising solution to a pesky problem

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
When you think of a smartphones now a day's a keyboard is the last thing that comes to mind, and in today's Tech Beat a pesky problem is getting a surprising solution, here's the Morning Edition's Austin Sjong.

News

In road to appointing new AG, Clarkson’s resignation is only first step

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Alaska’s attorney general has resigned from his post following accusations of inappropriate conduct with a state employee. Since then, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has accepted his resignation, and an interim attorney general has been named, but who will official become the state’s top attorney remains unclear.

Latest News

News

AG Clarkson resigns following investigation into conduct with junior-level state employee

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

News

NTSB: Lawmaker in plane crash flew for years despite vision problems

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
An Alaska lawmaker flew his plane despite being denied his medical flight certification eight years ago due to vision problems

News

18-year-old killed in car accident on Old Glenn Highway

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Traffic is being diverted near milepost 13 on the Glenn Highway

Breaking News

20 clients test positive for COVID-19 at Brother Francis Shelter

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby and Cheyenne Mathews
The shelter was notified that a guest has tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

News

Counting begins for Alaska’s primary elections absentee ballots

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaska’s absentee ballots are being counted for the Aug. 18 primary elections.

News

Hundreds of salmon found dead in Kodiak

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Die-offs of salmon before they spawn are becoming more frequent. Here’s why.