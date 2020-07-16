Advertisement

Dershowitz as law group’s keynote speaker faces backlash

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo Attorney Alan Dershowitz arrives for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Some Alaska Bar Association members are objecting to the selection of Dershowitz to give the keynote at this year's annual conference. Alaska's Energy Desk say critics point to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which causes concern for a state that traditional has high rates of violence toward women. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:58 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Some Alaska Bar Association members are objecting to the selection of famed trial attorney Alan Dershowitz to give the keynote at this year’s annual conference.

Alaska’s Energy Desk say critics point to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which causes concern for a state that traditionally has high rates of violence toward women. Dershowitz tells The Associated Press he has defended more women who have been victims of sexual assault than he has men who have been accused. He says he will answer all questions posed to him if he’s allowed to address the convention.

The board will meet next week to reconsider Dershowitz’s selection.

