DHSS reports 65 Alaskans tested positive Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,693

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 65 Alaskans tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,693. Currently, there are 988 active cases and 688 recovered cases.

The total number of nonresidents sits at 339.

Anchorage Municipality (24)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (23)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (11)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (1)

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2)

Northwest Arctic Borough (1)

Haines Borough (1)

Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2)

There are 96 total hospitalizations. No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

