Dunleavy talks at White House deregulation event; says the president has sparked “hope” in Americans

NEPA changes finalized this week
Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK)
Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK)
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:06 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy spoke at the White House Thursday during an event where President Donald Trump made remarks on rolling back regulations.

Trump announced over the next eight weeks changes will come to current regulations.

According to the White Houses’ fact sheet, “The President’s Governors’ Initiative on Regulatory Innovation is working to reduce outdated regulations, advance occupational licensing reform, and align Federal and State regulations.”

Gray D.C. reporter Peter Zampa spoke with Governor Mike Dunleavy who said, “I think it’s pretty significant in what the president is doing in terms of bringing balance back to the regulatory process to the country and Alaska.”

Dunleavy spoke during the event saying President Trump has sparked hope for the American people.

“You’ve renewed hope that it is possible to achieve the American dream...you’ve restored hope and opportunity ”

Dunleavy mentioned that the current telehealth regulations in place “will not only be good for medicine but will save lives.”

Earlier this week, Trump announced changes to National Environmental Policy Act regulations for how and when authorities must conduct environmental reviews, making it easier to build highways, pipelines, chemical and solar plants and other projects.

According to the white house fact sheet, “the Administration continues to take action to modernize and accelerate environmental reviews in order to complete infrastructure projects in a timely and efficient manner.”

Over the next few weeks, Trump says his administration will take on immigration, education, and healthcare. The President says talks may start as early as Tuesday with a topic of suburbia.

Watch the remarks below:

