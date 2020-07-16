Advertisement

Fresh salmon in a remote cabin in Alaska

By Rebecca Palsha
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

Recently I bought a new travel sized grill to take camping. It was a life changer. Not kidding. Clean up and cooking is super fast and easy.

Here’s my idea: salmon, on a hot, hot grill, eaten in front of a lake while you stare in awe at Denali.

Don’t cook it longer than 7ish minutes. I like to add dill, olive oil and salt and pepper. Keep it super simple and enjoy the tastes of summer.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

