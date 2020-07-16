Interactive map shows risk of encountering COVID-19 at gatherings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An interactive map developed by Georgia Tech and Applied BioInformatics Laboratory allows users to evaluate the risk of having or attending an event of a certain size.

The tool uses real-time data from the COVID Tracking Project and population data from the US Census.

Users can select an event of a certain size and the tool allows them to see an estimate of the chance of someone COVID-19 positive will be in attendance.

With the event size set at 25, the tool said that an event in the Anchorage area would have an estimated chance of 26 percent that someone with the virus would be in attendance.

At an event the size of 100 folks, the percentage goes up to 72 percent.

According to its , the goal of the model is to provide context for the rational to half large gatherings.

“Precisely because of under-testing and the risk of exposure and infection, these risk calculations provide further support for the ongoing need for social distancing and protective measures,” the about page reads. “Such precautions are still needed even in small events, given the large number of circulating cases.”

