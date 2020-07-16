Leading with kindness, one sandwich at a time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sometimes just one thoughtful act can lead to a domino effect of positivity throughout the community. One local business is trying to do just that by leading with kindness, and encouraging others to do the same.

Viannie Wu is the owner of Da J3rk Spot. She's bringing the flavors of her home country, Guyana, South America, right here to Alaska through something she grew up cooking with her family-- jerk chicken.

"I always try to do a little bit of brightness and bring some of the sun from home anywhere I go," said Wu.

Wu opened her food stand in May-- right in the middle of a pandemic. "It was scary, because at first I'm like, ok should we postpone it, but I had already taken out all of my retirement and invested in all the equipment. I was working for the National Park Service and I quit, so I'm like ok, I have no other choice but to get out there," said Wu.

Wu says it's been tough in a world where many events are shut down or postponed, but she's looking on the bright side. She says a slow start has given her extra time to learn what works, what doesn't and prep for larger events next year.

"Besides that, I just think just the negative is always scary. Are people going to come out? What else is going to shut down? Most of our ingredients come from the Caribbean, so shipping has been horrible for us. We're always hoping and praying that when we order our supplies that it actually comes," said Wu. "A lot of factories are shutting down."

With a little help from her husband James, and motivation from her three kids, Wu is making this new business work any way she can, even through a pandemic, and even after facing bouts of racism and adversity.

"You pray that it never happens to you, and after going through it so many times, you kind of develop a normality to it, so it's like you're always living in defense mode," said Wu.

So she took that negative energy and turned it into something positive-- and it all started with a sandwich.

"We have little kids, and we were driving down Anchorage, and about two years ago they started asking questions about the homeless, like, 'do they have food? Where do they live?' They got really sad after we explained, you know, 'they don't have homes like you do,'" said Wu.

She decided to set an example. She started and initiative called Leading With Kindness. Each Monday, the Wu family passes out anywhere from 25 to 60 jerk chicken sandwiches free to those on the streets of Anchorage.

"Leading with kindness is important to us because we want to teach our kids a valuable lesson about not judging others," said Wu. "Basically, we as humans, we tend to have unconscious bias and we judge others, so for me, I just want to show people that it's ok to go out there and help other people."

For Wu, that means helping from the heart, with the taste of home. "This time is really hard on everyone, and maybe if everyone sees that there's light out there, then it gives people hope."

Through their Leading With Kindness initiative, Vieannie and James Wu are encouraging others to spread kindness as well. They ask that if you know of someone who's done something kind, send Da J3rk Spot a message about it on Facebook, and that person's name will be added to a list for a free jerk chicken sandwich.

For now, you can find Da J3rk Spot on Wednesdays at the Food Truck Faire at the Alaska State Fairgrounds, and on Saturdays and Sundays at the Anchorage Market.

