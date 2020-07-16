Advertisement

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

By Natalie Grim
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:49 PM AKDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Trump administration announced this week an overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act that would make infrastructure projects such as pipelines move faster.

NEPA was introduced under President Nixon and requires all federal agencies to go through an environmental review of all proposed projects. The new guidelines will shorten the review period for a number of infrastructure projects such as pipelines and highways.

Gray DC spoke to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new changes will impact projects in North Dakota like the Dakota Access Pipeline. Click above to watch the interview.

