Tribal nations appeal ruling over federal virus relief funds

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:19 AM AKDT|Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:20 AM AKDT
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Tribal nations are challenging a court decision that allows Alaska Native corporations to receive a share of $8 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. The tribal nations filed a notice of appeal Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.

A lower court judge had said the U.S. Treasury Department could release funding to the corporations if the tribes didn’t move forward with an appeal then.

The Treasury Department has set aside at least $162 million for the corporations, but it hasn’t disclosed the exact amount. Tribal nations have argued that only federally recognized tribes should get the money.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

