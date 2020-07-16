Unofficially in the 80s yesterday, and warm again today

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There is good potential for afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday as storm energy passes through the area. Mountain blocking might let more of this storm energy pass through while combining the daytime heating of the sun, again increasing thunderstorm chances for the Susitna Valley and Copper River Basin. Airflow will switch to out of the south (less stable air moving in from over the Gulf) on Friday so daytime heating creating storms will be more confined to the Alaska Range and Talkeetna Mountains as the storms and moisture move up the mountains. Storms moving towards the east over the North Pacific will reach the Gulf of Alaska by Thursday afternoon and evening. Interaction between these storms and the high pressure set up near Prince William Sound will increase the likelihood of Turnagain Arm winds developing for Thursday afternoon. As these winds bend around the mountains, moving in from the southwest and right up Cook Inlet, the Turnagain Arm winds will move into south Anchorage. These winds will continue through Friday and then ease on Saturday.

For the extended period, Sunday through Wednesday, the low pressure system over the northwest tier of the state will move southwest and start to move into the mainland to the south. This will likely lead to showery conditions across the mainland with areas of fog along the Southwest coast. Early to midweek, storms could move in from the southwest and bring showers to the north Gulf coast. High pressure over the Aleutians/Bring Sea will likely keep periods of low stratus clouds and fog over the region.

Thursday looks to be partly sunny with light winds while we warm up to 72 degrees. Along T.A. and higher elevations we could see winds gusting to up to 25 mph. Partly cloudy and becoming mostly cloudy for Thursday night with winds out of the southeast at 15 mph. Winds will gust up to 30 mph along T.A. and in higher elevations as we drop down to 55 degrees overnight.Partly sunny for Friday with a high of 65 degrees while winds blow out of the southeast at 15 mph. Mostly cloudy Friday night with 15 mph winds out of the southeast and a low of 54 degrees.Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a high of 67 degrees while winds remain on the light side.

