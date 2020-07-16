Advertisement

Unofficially in the 80s yesterday, and warm again today

Partly sunny in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 73 degrees.
By Howie Gordon
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:05 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There is good potential for afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday as storm energy passes through the area. Mountain blocking might let more of this storm energy pass through while combining the daytime heating of the sun, again increasing thunderstorm chances for the Susitna Valley and Copper River Basin. Airflow will switch to out of the south (less stable air moving in from over the Gulf) on Friday so daytime heating creating storms will be more confined to the Alaska Range and Talkeetna Mountains as the storms and moisture move up the mountains. Storms moving towards the east over the North Pacific will reach the Gulf of Alaska by Thursday afternoon and evening. Interaction between these storms and the high pressure set up near Prince William Sound will increase the likelihood of Turnagain Arm winds developing for Thursday afternoon. As these winds bend around the mountains, moving in from the southwest and right up Cook Inlet, the Turnagain Arm winds will move into south Anchorage. These winds will continue through Friday and then ease on Saturday.

For the extended period, Sunday through Wednesday, the low pressure system over the northwest tier of the state will move southwest and start to move into the mainland to the south. This will likely lead to showery conditions across the mainland with areas of fog along the Southwest coast. Early to midweek, storms could move in from the southwest and bring showers to the north Gulf coast. High pressure over the Aleutians/Bring Sea will likely keep periods of low stratus clouds and fog over the region.

Thursday looks to be partly sunny with light winds while we warm up to 72 degrees. Along T.A. and higher elevations we could see winds gusting to up to 25 mph. Partly cloudy and becoming mostly cloudy for Thursday night with winds out of the southeast at 15 mph. Winds will gust up to 30 mph along T.A. and in higher elevations as we drop down to 55 degrees overnight.Partly sunny for Friday with a high of 65 degrees while winds blow out of the southeast at 15 mph. Mostly cloudy Friday night with 15 mph winds out of the southeast and a low of 54 degrees.Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a high of 67 degrees while winds remain on the light side.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Partly sunny Friday, and possibly Saturday too. Thunderstorms also possible.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jackie Purcell
Partly sunny to end the week and start the weekend.

Forecast

Partly sunny, chance of showers Thursday

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:18 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Warm, with more clouds...and still hitting the 70s over southern Alaska

Forecast

More clouds today and warmer

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:59 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
A sunny warm day

Forecast

We see some sun with temps approaching the 70s

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:08 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Partly to sunny in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 68 degrees.

Latest News

Forecast

Rumbles of thunder could lead to some showers

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:17 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Saturday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Weather

Hello, Rain. Wet weather through the weekend.

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:47 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Rain in southcentral and southeast

Weather

We dry off as well as the sun making an appearance

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:25 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Partly sunny in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 69 degrees.

Weather

New daily rainfall record set in Anchorage Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:49 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Rainfall in Anchorage Wednesday sets a new daily record and its the rainiest day of the summer so far.

Weather

A break from the rain on Thursday, but wet weather is back by Friday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:07 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A rainy stretch of summer weather starts up again Friday and goes through the weekend in southcentral and southeast.

Weather

We will wakeup with rain and it looks to last

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Rainy in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 62 degrees.