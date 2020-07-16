Advertisement

White House invites local leaders to deregulation event

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:11 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Trump administration held an event at the White House Thursday highlighting deregulation and limiting federal overreach as a pandemic continues to batter many parts of the country. The administration invited local political officials as well as other Americans who say they are positively impacted by the regulation cutting.

Those in attendance include Governor Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), Governor Brad Little (R-ID), Amy Johnson, a family nurse practitioner for Centra Medical Group in rural Virginia, and Jim Hilton, a farmer and rancher from Arizona.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Iowa governor orders schools to open in fall

Updated: moments ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces she is ordering schools to open in the fall.

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Coronavirus

COVID cases rise, mask debate continues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the U.S. as the debate over masks continues.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

Coronavirus

How does COVID-19 affect kids? Science has answers and gaps

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer
What role children play in the coronavirus pandemic is the hot-button question of the summer as kids relish their free time while schools labor over how to resume classes.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How does COVID-19 affect kids? Science has answers and gaps

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer
What role children play in the coronavirus pandemic is the hot-button question of the summer as kids relish their free time while schools labor over how to resume classes.

National

Iowa meth kingpin is 3rd executed by US government this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

Roadtrippin

Tolovana Hot Springs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Tolovana Hot Springs is a popular Interior Alaska getaway in the winter, but in the summer, it’s fairly empty — meaning tourists who dare to make the 10-mile trek to the springs can have it all to themselves.

News

Lawsuit: Alaska absentee application mailings discriminatory

Updated: 1 hours ago
The state allows anyone to request a ballot by mail, and the Division of Elections has announced a new online system intended to make it easier to apply for absentee ballots. But the lawsuit says that option has limitations.

News

Total COVID-19 cases in Alaska surpass 1,700

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
In all, 1,733 total cases have been reported.

National

Executive assistant charged in Fahim Saleh's death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The NYPD detective squad says tech CEO killer is his executive assistant.