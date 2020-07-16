White House invites local leaders to deregulation event

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Trump administration held an event at the White House Thursday highlighting deregulation and limiting federal overreach as a pandemic continues to batter many parts of the country. The administration invited local political officials as well as other Americans who say they are positively impacted by the regulation cutting.

Those in attendance include Governor Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), Governor Brad Little (R-ID), Amy Johnson, a family nurse practitioner for Centra Medical Group in rural Virginia, and Jim Hilton, a farmer and rancher from Arizona.

