35th annual Bear Paw Festival to be Held September 3rd -7th

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugiak-Eagle River Chamber of Commerce announced it is having the Bear Paw Festival on September 3rd through the 7th.

The carnival will be still be held in the town commons, with fewer rides that are more spaced.

The vendor court will be spread throughout the core downtown area of Eagle River and will be required to wear masks. Sanitization stations will also be setup.

The Chugiak-Eagle River Chamber of Commerce says many of the flagship events will be absent this year, including the grand parade, teddy bear picnic, and miss bear paw.

There will also not be the main stage. The Chugiak-Eagle River Chamber of Commerce says they will use the “backyard stage at Matanuska Brewing for live music and will have events and activities staged throughout the festival corridor to help maintain physical distancing.”

What will be still happening, the classic car show. The show will span over Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

A full schedule will be released once dates are confirmed.

