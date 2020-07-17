Alaska reports 37,700 fewer jobs in June than prior year

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The state labor department reports Alaska had 37,700 fewer jobs in June compared with a year earlier amid the continued economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Cancelation of sailings by major cruise lines and restrictions on nonessential travel through Canada have sharply reduced tourism, impacting communities and businesses that rely on outside visitors during the summer. The department says the leisure and hospitality industry had 13,800 fewer in June than in June 2019, and that every major industry last month was down from the prior year. Alaska’s unemployment rate for June was an estimated 12.4%. The unemployment rate in June 2019 was 6.2%.

