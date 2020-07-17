Advertisement

Alaska Zoo doing what it can to keep the gates open

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Businesses are having to do more with less during these times and while some are able to cut costs and close up, others don’t have that option.

”This is where we make 80 percent of our business in the summertime to get through the winter months,” said Alaska Zoo Executive Director Patrick Lampi.

Once the gates open at the Alaska Zoo, visitors both local and out of state usually pour in. Lampi said normally on a summer day, the zoo has roughly 200 non-resident adults coming to see the animals everyday. Now, because of the Coronavirus pandemic, that number is down to about 50.

“We’ve had summers that were rainy and thunderstorms, but nothing like this, nothing like this that’s kept the people away and especially the visitors from outside,” said Lampi.

Walking around, it’s a sign of the times. Visitors will notice social distancing signs, covered touch points, no playground and limited visitors and staff.

“We’ve have to make an adjustments, we still haven’t brought back staffing like we normally would be this time of year,” said Lampi.

Even with a reduction in staff, the zoo’s animals and their habitats still need to be cared for and zookeepers can’t just walk away and turn the lights out.

“Business has to go on, bills have to be paid, and people have to be paid. So we’re looking to for people to open up their hearts and help all the different non profits,” said Lampi.

The adjustment has also led to the zoo to look at ways to save and do more with less and one program that hasn’t been shut down is its week long summer camps.

Camp Coordinator Emily Miller said coming up with a mitigation plan was a bit challenging in the beginning.

“As soon as the summer started we knew we needed to start actually being able to provide something that our kids could come out and really get out of the house safely,” she said.

Now, the week long camps run smoothly and the Covid warriors as they call them are adapting.

“Although it can seem like a really stressful time right now the kids are so malleable and amazing at being able to keep the environment safe for themselves,” said Miller.

She added, just as much as kids enjoy watching the animals, the animals look forward to the interaction too.

Lampi added there’s been a little increase in zoo memberships.

“Everybody’s kind of in the same boat so pick your favorite charity and give a little deeper this year and go visit places,” he added.

As for the zoo’s summer camps, they’re for 6 to 12-year olds and offered through mid August.

Click here to learn more about the Alaska Zoo and camp registration.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz gives a community update about COVID-19

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
According to data on the Municipality of Anchorage’s website, there are 482 active cases of COVID-19 in the MOA with a total of 838 confirmed cases.

Roadtrippin

Tolovana Hot Springs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Tolovana Hot Springs is a popular Interior Alaska getaway in the winter, but in the summer, it’s fairly empty — meaning tourists who dare to make the 10-mile trek to the springs can have it all to themselves.

News

Lawsuit: Alaska absentee application mailings discriminatory

Updated: 1 hours ago
The state allows anyone to request a ballot by mail, and the Division of Elections has announced a new online system intended to make it easier to apply for absentee ballots. But the lawsuit says that option has limitations.

News

Total COVID-19 cases in Alaska surpass 1,700

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
In all, 1,733 total cases have been reported.

News

F Street Station added to exposure location list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
AHD says if you were at F Street Station on July 10, you are advised to stay away from people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19. Watch to see if you have any symptoms and check your temperature twice a day for 14 days. If you develop any of these symptoms, stay home, except to get tested as soon as possible.

Latest News

News

Roadtrippin: Hot springs for every season, if you dare to make the trip

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Tolovana Hot Springs is a popular Interior Alaska getaway in the winter, but in the summer, it’s fairly empty — meaning tourists who dare to make the 10-mile trek to the springs can have it all to themselves.

News

Alaska reports 37,700 fewer jobs in June than prior year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Alaska’s unemployment rate for June was an estimated 12.4%. The unemployment rate in June 2019 was 6.2%.

Roadtrippin

Road Trippin’: Skip the hike and fly into Tolovana Hot Springs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
If you want to skip the hike and get right to the good stuff, the amazing hot springs, you can always fly into Tolovana.

Roadtrippin

Road Trippin’: The buggy, boggy, and brilliant hike to Tolovana Hot Springs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
For this edition of Road Trippin' the KTUU crew tackles an 11 mile hike into Tolovana Hot Springs, it was a brutal endeavor but one that was worth the effort.

VOD-Recording

Alaska Zoo works to keep gates open during Coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
Channel 2 Morning Edition