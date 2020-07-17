Clouds, cooler, winds and maybe some rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friday looks to be mostly cloudy to cloudy with 15 mph winds out of the southeast while we warm up to 68 degrees. Along T.A. and higher elevations we could see winds out of the southeast up to 35 mph. Mostly cloudy for Friday night with winds out of the east at 15 mph. Winds will gust up to 35 mph along T.A. and in higher elevations as we drop down to 56 degrees overnight.

Cloudy on Saturday with a high of 66 degrees while winds out of the east at 15 mph along Turnagain Arm become light later in the day. Cloudy for Saturday night with light winds and a low of 53 degrees.Looking ahead, we will be cloudy on Sunday with a high of 66 degrees along with a 50 percent chance of rain.Storms from the north started moving through Southcentral yesterday with lightning being detected in the higher mountain elevations of the Copper Rive Basin. There will be a lower thunderstorm chance today on Friday as our atmosphere becomes a little more stable, but don’t rule out these chances as this energy moves up and ascends the Alaska Range and Talkeetna Mountains. Our atmosphere becomes even more stable tomorrow on Saturday making thunderstorm potential even more minimal. The pull on surrounding storms and the subtle high pressure near Prince William Sound will keep the Turnagain Arm Winds going on Friday and approaching Gale Force Strength (39-54 mph) due to the funneling through the valley’s and mountains. This Turnagain Arm Wind funneling will ease Saturday morning as the storms weaken and atmospheric pressure starts to relax. A low pressure storm will approach from the south on Sunday, bringing rain, wind and showers to the area.For the extended period, Monday through Thursday, storms continue to drop southeast across Southwest Alaska and into the Gulf through midweek. High pressure will be sitting over the eastern Bering Sea/Western Alaska while storms will be moving toward the Western Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands on Wednesday. We will continue to hone out the details and break down this forecast as we move through the weekend.

