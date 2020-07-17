Advertisement

Clouds, cooler, winds and maybe some rain

Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Friday with a high of 68 degrees.
By Howie Gordon
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friday looks to be mostly cloudy to cloudy with 15 mph winds out of the southeast while we warm up to 68 degrees. Along T.A. and higher elevations we could see winds out of the southeast up to 35 mph. Mostly cloudy for Friday night with winds out of the east at 15 mph. Winds will gust up to 35 mph along T.A. and in higher elevations as we drop down to 56 degrees overnight.

Cloudy on Saturday with a high of 66 degrees while winds out of the east at 15 mph along Turnagain Arm become light later in the day. Cloudy for Saturday night with light winds and a low of 53 degrees.Looking ahead, we will be cloudy on Sunday with a high of 66 degrees along with a 50 percent chance of rain.Storms from the north started moving through Southcentral yesterday with lightning being detected in the higher mountain elevations of the Copper Rive Basin. There will be a lower thunderstorm chance today on Friday as our atmosphere becomes a little more stable, but don’t rule out these chances as this energy moves up and ascends the Alaska Range and Talkeetna Mountains. Our atmosphere becomes even more stable tomorrow on Saturday making thunderstorm potential even more minimal. The pull on surrounding storms and the subtle high pressure near Prince William Sound will keep the Turnagain Arm Winds going on Friday and approaching Gale Force Strength (39-54 mph) due to the funneling through the valley’s and mountains. This Turnagain Arm Wind funneling will ease Saturday morning as the storms weaken and atmospheric pressure starts to relax. A low pressure storm will approach from the south on Sunday, bringing rain, wind and showers to the area.For the extended period, Monday through Thursday, storms continue to drop southeast across Southwest Alaska and into the Gulf through midweek. High pressure will be sitting over the eastern Bering Sea/Western Alaska while storms will be moving toward the Western Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands on Wednesday. We will continue to hone out the details and break down this forecast as we move through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Partly sunny Friday, and possibly Saturday too. Thunderstorms also possible.

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:07 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Partly sunny to end the week and start the weekend.

Forecast

Unofficially in the 80s yesterday, and warm again today

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:05 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Partly sunny in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 73 degrees.

Forecast

Partly sunny, chance of showers Thursday

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:18 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Warm, with more clouds...and still hitting the 70s over southern Alaska

Forecast

More clouds today and warmer

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:59 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
A sunny warm day

Latest News

Forecast

We see some sun with temps approaching the 70s

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:08 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Partly to sunny in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 68 degrees.

Forecast

Rumbles of thunder could lead to some showers

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:17 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Saturday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Weather

Hello, Rain. Wet weather through the weekend.

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:47 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Rain in southcentral and southeast

Weather

We dry off as well as the sun making an appearance

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:25 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Partly sunny in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 69 degrees.

Weather

New daily rainfall record set in Anchorage Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:49 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Rainfall in Anchorage Wednesday sets a new daily record and its the rainiest day of the summer so far.

Weather

A break from the rain on Thursday, but wet weather is back by Friday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:07 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A rainy stretch of summer weather starts up again Friday and goes through the weekend in southcentral and southeast.