F Street Station added to exposure location list

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department has added F Street Station to its list of exposure locations.

AHD says the exposure date was July 10, 2020.

Officials say “the location has been notified of the exposure date and about being added to the Confirmed COVID-19 Exposure Locations webpage. If there are no associated cases identified at the location for 10 days after the last exposure date, the location will be removed from the list.”

According to an AHD release, “AHD lists locations where it is unable to contact all persons who likely came into close contact with an infectious person, or if AHD lacks the capacity to conduct the contact tracing in a timely manner. COVID-19 exposures can happen even when a location follows all recommended guidelines.

AHD says if you were at F Street Station on July 10, you are advised to stay away from people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19. Watch to see if you have any symptoms and check your temperature twice a day for 14 days. If you develop any of these symptoms, stay home, except to get tested as soon as possible.

For more information, call 2-1-1 or visit www.muni.org/COVID-19.

