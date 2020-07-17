First employee at Alaska Psychiatric Institute tests positive for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One of Wednesday’s new reported COVID-19 cases was a staff member at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute, the Department of Health and Social Services announced Thursday.

The staff member had not been at API since they started feeling sick on July 8, and DHSS said the employee “took excellent precautions to minimize the risk of exposure.”

DHSS said API found out about the positive case Wednesday afternoon. Since they learned of the positive case, API has started alerting staff and contractors.

“Since March 2020, we have established and implemented policies and practices in anticipation of a possible COVID-19 positive person at API,” Chief Executive Officer of API, Scott York, said in a prepared statement.

The Division of Public Health is working with API to conduct contact tracing investigations and will provide staff who could have been exposed with guidance on what they should do next.

DHSS said the institute will put a hold on new patient admissions for at least the next 72 hours as they investigate the positive case.

