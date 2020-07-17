Advertisement

Hawaii ties part of unique background that experts say has Tammy Duckworth on VP shortlist

A senator representing Illinois with Hawaii ties, being considered for the top of the ticket. President Barack Obama blazed that trail, and now Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) is following.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A senator representing Illinois with Hawaii ties, being considered for the top of the ticket. President Barack Obama blazed that trail, and now Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) is following. She is on the shortlist to become Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate on the Democratic ticket. Duckworth represents Illinois, but called Hawaii home for several years. Her Aloha State connection is part of a broad picture that political leaders say makes her well-qualified.

“We’re very proud of her and of the service and sacrifice that she has made,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

The double-amputee Iraq War Purple Heart Veteran has a unique background, one that includes partly growing up in Hawaii and going to the University of Hawaii.

“People in Hawaii feel a connection to her even though she represents Illinois,” said Gabbard.

Gabbard, who at one point sought the Democratic nomination and also served in the military, would not say if she supports Duckworth to join Biden on the ticket. Gabbard says she is leaving the assessment of potential running mates up to Biden, who she says has a tough decision to make.

But presidential historian Allan Lichtman says Duckworth’s distinctive background and public service credentials are tough to beat.

“Military experience, administrative experience, legislative experience. No one could possibly say she’s unqualified,” said Lichtman.

Lichtman notes the 52-year-old would be a good complement to Biden who would be the oldest president to take office if elected. Lichtman says many women have strong claims to be on the ticket, like Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) or Rep. Val Demings (D-FL). But he thinks Duckworth would be ready to step into the presidency if necessary. And he says it helps that she has links across the country, from Illinois to the Aloha State.

“Hawaii is really very much on the periphery of the American conscience. So I think it would be a boost to the people of Hawaii at least in terms of morale and spirit to have Duckworth on the ticket,” said Lichtman.

It is unclear when exactly Vice President Biden will choose his running mate. The Democratic National Convention begins August 17th.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Equity, justice, and police practices to be addressed in upcoming assembly ordinances

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:41 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Over the coming weeks, the Anchorage Assembly will be looking at a number of ordinances aimed at justice and police practices.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:58 PM AKDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Politics

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:21 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Politics

City and state officials disagree whether state employees are exempt from the Anchorage mask mandate

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:41 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson sent a memorandum to all state employees on Friday, saying they are exempt from the Anchorage mask mandate while working in state office buildings. On Monday, the municipal attorney said Clarkson’s advice is wrong.

Politics

Alaskans can now apply for absentee ballots online

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:33 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaskans no longer need to mail, email or fax in their absentee ballot applications as the state has now opened up an online application process, the State of Alaska Division of Elections said Wednesday.

Latest News

Politics

Some state lawmakers urge state to require face masks

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:46 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The House Health and Social Services Committee heard testimony today from a group of state and public health officials on the status of COVID-19 in the state.

Politics

‘We are right at the cliff’: Alaska faces a worsening fiscal outlook making PFD vulnerable

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
An updated revenue forecast shows Alaska’s fiscal future is bleak and paying any Permanent Fund dividend amount to Alaskans will be difficult in 2021.

Politics

Alaskans to vote on ranked-choice voting system in November

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:23 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Alaskans will decide in November whether to change how the state holds its elections.

Politics

Murkowski discusses the future of policing across the country

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:55 PM AKDT
|
By Gray DC Staff
The Gray DC team speaks with lawmakers about how the debate on policing will impact their communities.

Politics

Alaska Supreme Court rules election-reform initiative can appear on the November ballot

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that an election-reform initiative can appear on the November ballot.

Politics

Absentee ballot applications to be sent to all registered Alaskan voters 65 and older

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
Registered Alaskan voters over the age of 65 will automatically receive a letter, asking if they want to apply for an absentee ballot for the 2020 primary and general elections.