The vote on two homeless services ordinances was delayed yet again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The vote on two homeless services ordinances in the Anchorage Assembly has been delayed yet again.

The delay comes after three days of testimony, with Thursday night’s lasting nearly six hours.

The big debate, a vote over a potential allotment of $22.5 million to go toward homeless services. But it’s not just the what, it’s the where, as one would allow homeless and transient shelters in certain zoning districts by conditional use.

The assembly moved to continue public testimony on the subject at its next meeting on Tuesday, July 21st. The votes on the ordinances are set to take place next Thursday, July 23rd at 6 pm.

