Kenai Assembly declares itself ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’

KENAI, Alaska - The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted recently to make the borough a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

The Peninsula Clarion reported Thursday that the assembly passed an ordinance opposing the passage of any legislation that would limit civil liberties associated with the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It clarifies that the assembly does not have law enforcement powers.

Kelly Cooper, the ordinance’s author, said part of the wording of the ordinance is to encourage people to engage in firearm safety training safely.