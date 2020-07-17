Advertisement

Lawsuit: Alaska absentee application mailings discriminatory

(WBAY)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A lawsuit says state elections officials are discriminating by mailing unprompted absentee ballot applications to older Alaskans but not to all qualified voters. The lawsuit, filed Friday, seeks to have applications sent ahead of the primary and general elections to all registered Alaska voters, regardless of age. A Department of Law spokesperson says the department will review and respond to the complaint when it is served with it. The state allows anyone to request a ballot by mail, and the Division of Elections has announced a new online system intended to make it easier to apply for absentee ballots. But the lawsuit says that option has limitations.

