MSBSD’s in-person summer sessions may reflect what the fall will look like

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District’s extended school year is in its third week and many students and staff are learning in the classroom.

“We considered lots of different mitigation strategies, some related to common areas, others related to how we would keep groups of students together throughout the school day, and then also ways that we would protect individuals from the possible spread of COVID within the school,” Luke Fulp, the acting superintendent for the district, said

The students attending the extended school year at Iditarod Elementary have special needs and the district has a school mitigation program in place to protect children and staff.

Masks are encouraged, but not required, according to the acting superintendent.

“In a part of our plan, it acknowledges that we can’t eliminate the risk of spread altogether,” Fulp said. “We have mitigating strategies, but we don’t have a clinical environment that would require absolutely no touching and even the requirement of face masks across the board right now. That’s not something that’s included in our plan, and it’s highly encouraged but it’s not a requirement of attending school.”

Fulp said the district is doing its best with the tools available while also ensuring a safe, successful learning environment.

Masks will not be provided by the district, according to the MSBSD COVID-19 information page.

Bus arrivals are staggered for both drop-off and dismissal. Parents do have the option of dropping off their students on the outside of each school. Cones separate drop-off areas for different grade levels.

According to the MSBSD mitigation plan for the extended school year, there will be a limited amount of staff, and bathrooms in the halls and facilities are cleaned throughout the day.

“We certainly don’t want to talk about (ESY) like it was a test case,” Fulp said. “We wanted to be fully prepared for in-person services to make sure that everyone who attended summer school was safe.”

Fulp said that the job of keeping students safe not only lies in the hands of staff but parents as well.

“Before school started, the week before we brought students back for in-person services, we sent this plan to all families with a letter asking parents to monitor their child’s symptoms and conditions before the start of each school day to check their temperature and make sure that we’re safe for them to attend school that day,” Fulp said.

Fulp said that many of the components of the summer classes put into place will be similar to what students will experience when school goes back into session, but the plan could change depending on the circumstances of the virus.

“These plans have a need to be dynamic,” Fulp said. “They’re not static. And we will revise things as we go through this process.”

According to Fulp, there will be options for online learning. He said they are monitoring how many people will choose virtual options, and he said the popularity is between 10 and 12%. The district is also offering online summer sessions.

