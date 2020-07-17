Storm drains are being vandalized, causing safety concerns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are investigating the vandalism of storm drains which have presented a serious safety risk.

Shannon McCarthy, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, said around June 24, DOT began seeing a large number of grates go missing. Some of the grates were dumped inside the area they covered. Others were missing entirely.

In total, APD says over two dozen storm drain covers have gone missing or have been removed. Pedestrians and vehicle operators should be aware that drains on Muldoon, Tudor, Boniface, Old Seward and Rabbit Creek have been removed.

McCarthy said this could seriously harm bikers or motor vehicles that drive over them, as people may not look for this type of hazard.

“A biker or motorcyclist could really have a very serious crash if they hit one of these and even a car,” McCarthy said. “It would cause a lot of damage if a car was driving a little bit over to the right-hand side and had a wheel go in.”

Hey #Anchorage, please help us protect public safety and save public dollars: There’s a prank going around that might... Posted by Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Not only are the missing grates dangerous, but they are also expensive to replace. At around $400 apiece, McCarthy said the state doesn’t have a large stockpile of extras and will have to rapidly install them.

McCarthy is calling this an act of vandalism and is asking people to call APD at 311 if they see anyone messing with the grates.

In a post to its Facebook page Wednesday, DOT said the prank might “seem harmless, but it’s a serious safety problem.”

Many people responded in the comments, some conveying their own experiences of having fallen into these drains. Another person commented on the post saying, “Literally throwing tax dollars down the drain. Some people don’t get it.”

McCarthy said the department is working swiftly to replace or reinstall the grates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.