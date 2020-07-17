These rescued moose calves are now out for public viewing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Their names are Pip and Jo and they are making their public debut at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center this week.

The two are both moose calves that were rescued earlier this summer, and the public can now see the calves in a pen outside the main parking area. The calves had to undergo their own mandatory 30-day quarantine to decrease their exposure to germs in their new environment, so their first day in public was Wednesday.

Sarah Howard, a curator at AWCC, said Pip came to the center from Seward on May 29 and Jo came days later after her mother was killed in a defense of life or property in Anchorage.

When they first arrived, the calves were barely 40 pounds. Now, with weeks of bottle feedings and weigh-ins, the little guys are now pretty big, weighing in at around 110 pounds each.

“They’re progressing really well, but they came in super small, probably about just over a week old,” Howard said.

These are the first two rescues the center has received this summer, but they join two young porcupines who were rescued in February as the latest additions at AWCC.

Howard said the majority of animals that come to AWCC are rescued animals. Once they come to the center, the animals become accustomed to human care.

“There’s not a whole lot of release once they’re here and that’s just because in the State of Alaska, when an animal comes into human care and contact, they just become too habituated,” Howard said.

It took Pip and Jo a little while to become used to their new human caregivers. Howard said they were having to learn a “whole new world” with feeders that looked very different from their mothers.

Now, the moose calves are more familiar with their human counterparts and Howard said they are very curious about the members of the public who come to visit them — though you might have to search for them as they are still a little smaller than the tall grass in their enclosure.

Pip and Jo received their names after AWCC put out a vote for which theme the center should use to name any rescues it received this year. The winner was literary characters. Pip is derived from Astrid Lindgren’s children’s books about Pippi Longstocking and Jo is none other than Little Women’s Josephine March.

“Their personalities totally fit those names,” Howard said. “Pip is the happy go lucky one. She totally gets up in your face, she’s not scared or shy of pretty much anything. And then Jo is certainly reserved and stands back and watches before she decides what to do.”

Visitors can still enjoy daily programs and the outdoor venue. The center asks for visitors to wear a mask when on tours, around AWCC speakers and while in the gift shop.

AWCC is a sanctuary for Alaska wildlife with animals like bears, moose, elk, wolves and more at the center. For more information about AWCC hours and programs, visit their website.

