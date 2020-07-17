Total COVID-19 cases in Alaska surpass 1,700

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 39 Alaskans have tested positive for COVID-19.

In all, 1,733 total cases have been reported.

348 nonresidents have tested positive for the virus.

Currently, there are 1,019 active cases of COVID-19, with recoveries at 697.

DHSS says total hospitalizations are at 98, with 32 people either COVID positive or under investigation are hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

The cases for Alaskans are in the following communities:

Municipality of Anchorage (21)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (5)

Juneau (3)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (2)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (4)

Yukon-Koyukuk (1)

Sitka (2)

