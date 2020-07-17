Advertisement

Two dead in head-on collision on Chena Hot Springs Road

By John Dougherty
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -

A head-on collision on Chena Hot Springs Road Wednesday evening claimed two lives. According to Alaska State Troopers, there were six people traveling in two cars that collided on the road.

Melvin Colley, a Sergeant with the Alaska State Troopers, said that around 5:30 p.m. they received calls reporting an accident with possible fatalities. Troopers and EMS responded and found that two vehicles had collided. According to Colley, an investigation revealed that a Dodge Durango was traveling toward Chena Hot Springs Resort and was passing a line of cars. He said the Durango attempted to get back in its lane but lost control on the frost heaves, causing it to collide with a Toyota Rav-4 traveling toward Fairbanks.

Two people in the Toyota were pronounced dead on-scene, the remaining two individuals were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Both are expected to survive. The driver of the Durango was taken to the hospital and released later that night. A passenger in that vehicle was released on scene and not treated for any injuries.

Colley said that the accident serves as a reminder about how dangerous the road can be. “There are frost heaves in the summer and winter, the road is really slick and there are a lot of blind corners. The biggest thing for public is to slow down. I understand that it is summer, the roads are dry, you want to go faster because for a long time you couldn’t, but you need to slow down and take care when passing vehicles. You should not be going above the speed limit to pass a vehicles,” Colley said.

Colley said they are still investigating the accident before any more action is taken.

