Advertisement

Anchorage assembly continues discussions on how to allocate remaining CARES Act funds

The Anchorage Assembly continues discussions on how to allocate remaining CARES act funding.
The Anchorage Assembly continues discussions on how to allocate remaining CARES act funding.(KTUU)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage assembly continued discussions Friday on how to spend about $110 million dollars remaining of CARES Act funding. Mitigating issues caused by the pandemic has been a main focus of the assembly as they work to allocate more than $150 million in funding.

Assembly members met in a work session Friday to prioritize principles and values, brainstorm ideas and pitch potential projects the money could be used for. So far, of the approximately $156 million the municipality was given, about $40 million of that has already been allocated or spent on things like small business relief, housing relief, childcare and homeless issues.

“One of the questions that we are exploring is how do we look at making sure that this money can last in the long term, because we know that by the end of December the impacts aren’t going to be over,” said assembly chair, Felix Rivera. “Next year, we’re going to see more impacts. So we’re really trying to be smart and think about how we can spread this over multiple years potentially, because this is going to have a huge impact on folks.”

Some of the proposals Friday included money towards assisted living facilities, childcare grants directly to low income parents, landlord relief, and more.

"I have constituents who are losing their homes and businesses right now and so that underpins this conversation that we need to be responsive to the critical needs in the short term, but at the same time, we have to take these dollars and make investments that are going to not just stop the bleeding of our economy, but set us on a firm foundation, a resilient foundation going forward," said Chris Constant, assembly member for downtown.

These discussions will continue over the next few months, and there will be opportunities for the public to get involved once the assembly formulates the framework for some draft proposals. The federal government says the money should be spent or allocated by the end of December of this year.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One new COVID-19 death; DHSS reports 62 Alaskans tested positive, bringing the state total to 1,795

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
One new death; this brings the total of deaths to 18.

News

Protesters hit with gas as locals demand feds leave Portland

Updated: 2 hours ago
Federal agents, some wearing camouflage and some wearing dark Homeland Security uniforms, used tear gas at least twice to break up crowds late Friday night.

News

Taco Bell revamping menu, removing popular items

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Taco Bell is officially removing some of its menu items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience.”

News

Mat-Su Borough students can go back to school full time in the fall

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Children can get back in the classroom in the Mat-Su this fall, but they don't have to if parents feel it's too risky.

Latest News

News

GNAC suspends fall sports due to COVID-19 leaving UAA Volleyball & Cross-Country without seasons

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference CEO board voted unanimously on Friday to suspend fall sports through November 30th.

News

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz gives a community update about COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
According to data on the Municipality of Anchorage’s website, there are 482 active cases of COVID-19 in the MOA with a total of 838 confirmed cases.

News

Leading with kindness, one sandwich at a time

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:26 PM AKDT
Channel 2 Morning Edition

Roadtrippin

Tolovana Hot Springs

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:31 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Tolovana Hot Springs is a popular Interior Alaska getaway in the winter, but in the summer, it’s fairly empty — meaning tourists who dare to make the 10-mile trek to the springs can have it all to themselves.

News

Lawsuit: Alaska absentee application mailings discriminatory

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:28 PM AKDT
The state allows anyone to request a ballot by mail, and the Division of Elections has announced a new online system intended to make it easier to apply for absentee ballots. But the lawsuit says that option has limitations.

News

Total COVID-19 cases in Alaska surpass 1,700

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:16 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
In all, 1,733 total cases have been reported.