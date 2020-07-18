Anchorage assembly continues discussions on how to allocate remaining CARES Act funds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage assembly continued discussions Friday on how to spend about $110 million dollars remaining of CARES Act funding. Mitigating issues caused by the pandemic has been a main focus of the assembly as they work to allocate more than $150 million in funding.

Assembly members met in a work session Friday to prioritize principles and values, brainstorm ideas and pitch potential projects the money could be used for. So far, of the approximately $156 million the municipality was given, about $40 million of that has already been allocated or spent on things like small business relief, housing relief, childcare and homeless issues.

“One of the questions that we are exploring is how do we look at making sure that this money can last in the long term, because we know that by the end of December the impacts aren’t going to be over,” said assembly chair, Felix Rivera. “Next year, we’re going to see more impacts. So we’re really trying to be smart and think about how we can spread this over multiple years potentially, because this is going to have a huge impact on folks.”

Some of the proposals Friday included money towards assisted living facilities, childcare grants directly to low income parents, landlord relief, and more.

"I have constituents who are losing their homes and businesses right now and so that underpins this conversation that we need to be responsive to the critical needs in the short term, but at the same time, we have to take these dollars and make investments that are going to not just stop the bleeding of our economy, but set us on a firm foundation, a resilient foundation going forward," said Chris Constant, assembly member for downtown.

These discussions will continue over the next few months, and there will be opportunities for the public to get involved once the assembly formulates the framework for some draft proposals. The federal government says the money should be spent or allocated by the end of December of this year.

