GNAC suspends fall sports due to COVID-19 leaving UAA Volleyball & Cross-Country without seasons

The GNAC announced Friday it's suspending Fall sports through November 30th
The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center.
The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage Volleyball and Cross-Country running programs will not have a fall season after a unanimous vote form the Great Northwest Athletic Conference CEO board to suspend fall sports. A decision the conference says was driven by the concern for the health and safety of its student-athletes.

“It wasn’t too shocking, always tough to hear your season isn’t going to continue,” said UAA volleyball setter Ellen Floyd.

The news of a suspended season didn’t shock head volleyball coach Chris Green or head cross-country running coach Ryan McWilliams given the health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“The hand we’ve been dealt, is the hand we’ve been dealt, we need to focus on a way forward,” said McWilliams.

While competition is out of the question, practices are not. The GNAC says it will be up to universities to determine if teams can practice.

“Hopefully when classes begin we’ll get the ok to train in groups,” said Green, who feels a spring season could be a silver lining to all of this.

The conference board said it will revisit this decision on October 15th, and determine whether sports will resume will after November 30th. Since the UAA hockey team is not affiliated with the GNAC it is waiting on word from the WCHA whether they will have a season.

