One new COVID-19 death; DHSS reports 62 Alaskans tested positive, bringing the state total to 1,795

One new death bringing the total number for Alaska to 18.
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 62 Alaskans tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,795. Currently, there are 1,069 active cases and 708 recovered cases.

The total number of nonresidents sits at 364.

Anchorage Municipality (32)

Ketchikan Gateway Borough (1)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (8)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (9)

Juneau City and Borough (2)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (6)

North Slope Borough (1)

Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2)

*one case has not been identified (location) on the DHSS website.

There are 99 total hospitalizations. One new death has been reported. To date 18 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

For more information, click HERE.

