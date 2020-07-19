Anchorage civil rights activist reflects on lessons from John Lewis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People across America mourned the death of congressman and civil rights titan John Lewis this weekend.

Anchorage resident Cal Williams has been involved in the civil rights movement since 1963.

“We were involved in civil rights movement at the same time. He was involved over on the East Coast with Southern Christian Leadership Conference and SNCC and those groups. I was with CORE, Congress of Racial Equality, in Louisiana at the time,” Williams said. “I was drawn to him because, like me, he was out there on the line kind of taking the brunt of the action, while others were making speeches and getting in the press, etc. I always considered him more of a street brother who was more militant than some of the others he was surrounded with.”

Williams spent time with the congressman when he visited Anchorage in 2002 as the keynote speaker at an NAACP banquet.

“He was the keynote speaker for the Freedom Fund Banquet that year, 2002, and he visited the Fairview Rec Center, engaged with some of the youth there, as well as he attended New Hope Baptist Church and interacted with some of the congregants there at that time,” Williams said. “That was the first and only time I got up really close to him, even though we were both involved in the civil rights movement and crossed paths at large gatherings.”

Williams says the example Lewis set was marked by his endurance.

“The thing that we should take from Congressman Lewis is the fact that this movement is not an event. It is a long road and it has to be sustained from one generation to the next,” Williams said. “He was active in the 60s. He was active the day he died. And that’s the kind of commitment we need, that’s the concern and the patience that we have to have.”'

In recent months outrage over the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery has lead to a resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement. Williams says that seeing the response from younger people encourages him.

“I had become concerned that all of us who were involved in the movement were getting old and dying away and going out and telling speaking about racial issues and being accused of race baiting and bringing up something that didn’t necessarily have relevance and wasn’t occurring today because indeed we had overcome. The incident of Mr. Floyd has brought our attention on the need of the work that must continue to be done,” Williams said.

In addition to written biographies, Lewis’s story has been made into a graphic novel and a documentary. Williams says he hopes young people study his life.

“In doing so, we will learn that it’s not always the position to want to be out front, to want to be in charge, but to be a worker. To be a servant,” Williams said. “To be a long sustaining and humble as this man was.”

