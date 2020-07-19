Clouds and showers to start the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We don’t expect to see much sun this week around Southcentral, a few bits but overall it’s clouds and showers. That’s how we’ll finish the weekend and start the work week. Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valleys can expect cloudy skies with a chance of showers through the day. The chance of rain increases through the day.

Rain is expected around Prince William Sound through the day and rain will develop across the Panhandle. Check out the video above for the full forecast!

