Advertisement

DHSS reports new daily high, with 82 Alaskans testing positive for COVID-19

DHSS reports 82 news cases
DHSS reports 82 news cases(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has announced 82 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,874. Currently, there are 1,141 active cases and 712 recovered cases. The total number of nonresident cases is currently at 403. The new case counts are out of the following areas of the state:

Anchorage Municipality (39)

Ketchikan Gateway Borough (1)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (7)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (9)

Juneau City and Borough (4)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (9)

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (1)

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (10)

Nome Census Area (1)

The location of one case has not yet been publicly identified on the DHSS website.

In addition, there are 99 total hospitalizations. No new deaths have been reported. To date, 18 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AK Pebble Painters hides artistic surprises across Anchorage

Updated: 2 hours ago
The AK Pebble Painters are hiding artistic surprises across Anchorage.

Education

Former students and teachers speak out about racism at Grace Christian School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Protesters requested a public acknowledgment from the school.

News

Fish Creek is officially open for dipnetting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Fish Creek now open for personal use dipnet fishery

State

Sunday is voter registration deadline for 2020 Primary Election

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Sunday is the last day to update your voter registration card or register to vote in the 2020 Primary Election.

Latest News

News

Social media for Rubio, Sullivan confuses Cummings, Lewis

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:27 PM AKDT
The posts were quickly revised with photos of Lewis, a Democratic lawmaker who died Friday at the age of 80.

Roadtrippin

Road Trippin' speed learning at fly fishing school

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:13 PM AKDT
We continue our Road Trippin' adventure with some lessons on fly-tying.

Roadtrippin

Road Trippin' Tracy Learns to Cast

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:53 PM AKDT
As we are Road Trippin', our adventure on the Kenai is all about learning to fly fish. Tracy Sinclare learns to cast...no hook involved.

Roadtrippin

Tracy and Hank go Road Trippin' to fly fishing school!

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:22 PM AKDT
Tracy Sinclare and Hank Davis went Road Trippin' to Cooper Landing and Fly Fishing school with Alaska Clearwater Sportfishing.

Crime

Fully Vested; police suit up for duty

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:04 PM AKDT
The Anchorage Police Department had tried protective vests for its police dogs in the past. The bulky vests interfered more than they protected. Then in October of 2019 one of the dogs was injured during a SWAT event. That injury caught the attention of organizations who could help.

News

Anchorage civil rights activist reflects on lessons from John Lewis

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM AKDT
|
By Grant Robinson
Anchorage resident Cal Williams has been involved in the civil rights movement since 1963.