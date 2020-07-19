Advertisement

Fish Creek is officially open for dipnetting

The opening begins Sunday, July 19, and ends on Friday, July 31
(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is opening the Fish Creek Personal Use Dip Net Fishery, having projected a total run in excess of 35,000 fish.

Effective 6:00 a.m. Sunday, July 19, through 11:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, dipnetting for salmon, except kings, will be allowed between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. each day.

A 2020 Upper Cook Inlet Personal Use permit and a resident sport fishing license are required, and must be on you while dipnetting.

Dipnet permits are available at local ADF&G offices, the ADF&G online store, and at participating vendors. Only Alaska residents may participate in this fishery.

Dipnetters are also advised to use extreme caution when fishing lower Fish Creek due to high tides and muddy conditions.

To read the full press release visit the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website.

