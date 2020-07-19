Advertisement

Social media for Rubio, Sullivan confuses Cummings, Lewis

Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:27 PM AKDT
MIAMI (AP) - Social media of Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Dan Sullivan of Alaska mistakenly posted photos of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings with comments meant to honor the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

The posts were quickly revised with photos of Lewis, a Democratic lawmaker who died Friday at the age of 80. Rubio acknowledged the Twitter error and displayed a video of himself with Lewis.

In response to an email, Sullivan spokesman Mike Anderson wrote:  “Senator Sullivan’s staff made a mistake trying to honor an American legend.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

