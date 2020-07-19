Sunday is voter registration deadline for 2020 Primary Election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunday, July 19, 2020, is the deadline to register or update your registration so that you may vote in the 2020 Primary Election.

Below are the three options listed on the Alaska Division of Elections website as ways to update your registration card or register to vote.

Looking for on-line registration? Click HERE.

You only need your current Alaska driver’s license or state ID.

Looking for paper registration? Click HERE.

Print a paper form to complete and sign. Send your completed form by mail, fax or email attachment to a Regional Elections Office

When registering to vote, send a copy of either your current driver’s license, state ID, passport or birth certificate with your paper form.

In person registration? Click HERE.

Register to vote or update your registration in person at a Division of Elections Office

You may also visit a voter registration agency in your area.

According to the Alaska Division of Elections website, once your paperwork has been processed, a new or updated voter registration card will be mailed to the address submitted with your information. The full process could take up to four weeks.

