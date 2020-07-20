Advertisement

85 crew members of a seafood vessel test positive for COVID-19 on a vessel in Unalaska

Unalaska (Photo from Alaska Department of Commerce 1999)
Unalaska (Photo from Alaska Department of Commerce 1999)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 85 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 aboard an American Seafoods Vessel, the American Triumph, that was making its way from Unalaska to Seward.

The City of Seward sent a press release Sunday announcing the news. The city did add 34 crew members tested negative.

According to the city, “Charter flights are in the process of transporting the 34 crew members with negative tests from Unalaska to Anchorage to begin a period of quarantine and symptom monitoring.”

Those who tested positive will sail to Seward as planned with American Seafoods medical support personnel on board. They are expected to arrive by Wednesday.

“Immediately upon docking in Seward, all crew aboard the American Triumph will load directly onto waiting buses to travel directly to their Anchorage isolation location for further care and monitoring,” read the release.

The news of a large number of crew members testing positive comes the same day DHSS announced 119 people in Alaska tested positive for COVID-19. Sunday DHSS said 82 residents in 15 communities tested positive. 37 nonresidents tested positive.

