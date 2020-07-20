Alaskans react to Walmart face masks requirements going into effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday, Walmart began requiring customers to wear a mask when entering and shopping in its stores.

The requirement comes months after Costco, one of the first major retailers, announced it will require face coverings for customers at all of its stores. The policy went into effect in early May.

Early Monday morning, Channel 2 posted on social media asking Alaskans how they felt about the requirement.

Starting today, Walmart announced it will require shoppers to wear face masks inside all of their stores. How do you feel about that? Are you for it or against it? — KTUU.com (@Ch2KTUU) July 20, 2020

Walmart said 65% of its stores are already located in areas where there is a government face mask mandate.

Walmart will have an employee dedicated to enforcing the company’s requirements at store entrances.

“The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” the company said. “We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

Two people in Alaska share their opinion about masks. (Anyone)

Walmart isn’t the only store requiring masks for shoppers.

Target, Kroger, the Apple Store, Best Buy and Starbucks are just some of the companies that have announced customers must wear face coverings while in their businesses.

Here is the timeline of when some major retailers and businesses will start requiring customers to wear face masks:

Walmart / Sam’s Club: July 20

CVS: July 20

Kroger (owns Fred Meyer): July 22

Target: August 1

Starbucks: Requirement is already in effect

Best Buy: Requirement is already in effect

Costco Wholesale Club: Requirement is already in effect

Apple: Requirement is already in effect

