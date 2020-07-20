Advertisement

Clouds, rain and showers to start the week

Matanuska River on the rise
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Persistent rain in the Southcentral region is expected to cause the Matanuska River to rise. The National Weather Service expects the river to crest at 10.9 ft. and 25,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) on Thursday morning, but the river will reach “action” stage by Monday afternoon. The NWS statement says “historically, erosion occurs at around 30,000 CFS.” They also ask anyone around the river to be cautious.

Anchorage will see continued showers overnight Sunday into Monday. By Monday afternoon, the showers are mostly gone and we can expect mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance of sunny breaks early Tuesday and the rain is likely to return on Wednesday.

